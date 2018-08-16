Zamanın hızla geçtiğini gözler önüne seren 17 ünlü aktris
Daha kariyerinin başlarındayken gelecek vaadeden, hepimizin sevdiği güzel aktrislerin yıllar içinde geçirdiği değişim sizi çok şaşırtacak.
#1 Melanie Griffith - Night Moves (1975) ve The Pirates of Somalia galası 2017
#2 Helen Mirren - Herostratus (1967) filmi ve günümüz
#3 Nicole Kidman - BMX Bandits (1983) ve the Big Little Lies serisi
#4 Uma Thurman - Johnny Be Good (1988) filmi ve 2017'den bir gala
#5 Michelle Pfeiffer - The Hollywood Knights (1980) ve Tribeca film festivali 2018
#6 Elizabeth Hurley - Aria (1987) ve The Royals serisi 2018
#7 Felicity Jones - The Treasure Seekers (1996) ve The Theory of Everything (2014)
#8 Winona Ryder - Lucas (1986) ve he Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
#9 Maggie Smith - Nowhere to Go (1958) ve Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II (2007)
#10 Vanessa Paradis - Noce Blanche (1989) ve Paris Fashion Week 2018
#11 Kristen Stewart - The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2002) ve Personal Shopper (2016)
#12 Lena Headey - Waterland (1992) ve The Game of Thrones (2016)
#13 Liv Tyler - Silent Fall (1994) ve Tokyo 2017
#14 Jane Fonda - Tall Story (1960) ve Cannes Film Festival 2018
#15 Jamie Lee - Curtis Columbo (1977) ve Scream Queens (2015)
#16 Jessica Lange - King Kong (1976) ve American Horror Story 2014
#17 Susan Sarandon - Joe (1970) ve Ray Donovan 2017
