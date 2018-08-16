Zamanın hızla geçtiğini gözler önüne seren 17 ünlü aktris

Daha kariyerinin başlarındayken gelecek vaadeden, hepimizin sevdiği güzel aktrislerin yıllar içinde geçirdiği değişim sizi çok şaşırtacak.

#1 Melanie Griffith - Night Moves (1975) ve The Pirates of Somalia galası 2017

#2 Helen Mirren - Herostratus (1967) filmi ve günümüz

#3 Nicole Kidman - BMX Bandits (1983) ve the Big Little Lies serisi

#4 Uma Thurman - Johnny Be Good (1988) filmi ve 2017'den bir gala

#5 Michelle Pfeiffer - The Hollywood Knights (1980) ve Tribeca film festivali 2018

#6 Elizabeth Hurley - Aria (1987) ve The Royals serisi 2018

#7 Felicity Jones - The Treasure Seekers (1996) ve The Theory of Everything (2014)

#8 Winona Ryder - Lucas (1986) ve he Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018

#9 Maggie Smith - Nowhere to Go (1958) ve Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II (2007)

#10 Vanessa Paradis - Noce Blanche (1989) ve Paris Fashion Week 2018

#11 Kristen Stewart - The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2002) ve Personal Shopper (2016)

#12 Lena Headey - Waterland (1992) ve The Game of Thrones (2016)

#13 Liv Tyler - Silent Fall (1994) ve Tokyo 2017

#14 Jane Fonda - Tall Story (1960) ve Cannes Film Festival 2018

#15 Jamie Lee - Curtis Columbo (1977) ve Scream Queens (2015)

#16 Jessica Lange - King Kong (1976) ve American Horror Story 2014

#17 Susan Sarandon - Joe (1970) ve Ray Donovan 2017

